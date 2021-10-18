PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Reaches $570,487.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $288.71 million and approximately $570,487.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,375,321,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,308,452 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

