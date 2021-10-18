Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 585

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

LON PSON opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 748.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.53. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

