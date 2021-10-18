Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 585 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 748.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.53.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

