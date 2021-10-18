Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 930 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 748.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.53. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

