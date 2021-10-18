Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
PSO stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,659. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
