Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PSO stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,659. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

