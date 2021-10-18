Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 15,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,659. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

