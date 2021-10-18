PECULIUM 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

