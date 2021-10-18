Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.06 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $36.06 million and $1.47 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

