Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Pentair worth $25,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

