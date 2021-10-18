Peony Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $38,632.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 39,342,878 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.