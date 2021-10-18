pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $453.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

