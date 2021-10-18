Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PRFT stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

