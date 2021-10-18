Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.63. 73,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,695,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $67,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
