Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.63. 73,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,695,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $67,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

