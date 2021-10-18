Peter Bauer Sells 50,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.17. 560,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.