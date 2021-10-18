Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Boosted by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,127 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 13.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $91,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. 696,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,154,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

