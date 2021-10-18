Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Decreased by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 490,511 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 2.1% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

PBR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 783,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,154,211. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

