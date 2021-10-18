Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,587. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.