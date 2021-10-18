Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 249,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,564,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 120,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 356,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,119,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

