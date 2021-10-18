PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

PCG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

