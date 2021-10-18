Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,457.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $66,457.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,789,576 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

