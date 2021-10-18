PHI Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $714.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00195637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00090129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

