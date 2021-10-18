Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $98.37 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

