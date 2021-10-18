Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $959.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.17 or 1.00093223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.00305677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00495670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00190439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,665,212 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

