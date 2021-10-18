Phore Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Phore has a market cap of $2.04 million and $1,703.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00351594 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,240,065 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.