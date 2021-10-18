Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Photronics worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.