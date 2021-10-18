Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.28 Million

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $114.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.16 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $460.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.27 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

