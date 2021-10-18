Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 18052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.