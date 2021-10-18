Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the average daily volume of 737 call options.

Shares of PING traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 945,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ping Identity by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

