Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of PNFP opened at $99.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

