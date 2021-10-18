Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,525 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.88% of Pinterest worth $446,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,966 shares of company stock valued at $36,411,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.