Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $422,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $190.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

