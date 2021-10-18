Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.