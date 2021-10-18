Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $210.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $212.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average of $191.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

