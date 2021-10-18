Piper Sandler Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

TACO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

