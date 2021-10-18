Pirate Chain Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $411.08 million and $1.23 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003569 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00225693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00113042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128873 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,567,803 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

