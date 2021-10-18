Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $197,219.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00134985 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00607201 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.