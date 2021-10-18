Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.18

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.18 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 35405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUKOY. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

