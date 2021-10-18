PKG Token (PKG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,377.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. PKG Token has a market cap of $179,435.09 and $4,377.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

