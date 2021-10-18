PKG Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $168,227.01 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $168,227.01 and $3,509.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

