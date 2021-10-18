Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

