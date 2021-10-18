Plancorp LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,803. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

