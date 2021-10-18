Plancorp LLC Acquires 5,717 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 23,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.