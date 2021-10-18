Plancorp LLC Acquires 6,209 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $71,682,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 212,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

