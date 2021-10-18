Plancorp LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.85. 11,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,130. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.