Plancorp LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

