Plancorp LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,727. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

