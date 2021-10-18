Plancorp LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.39. 553,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,556,055. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

