Plancorp LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $152.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

