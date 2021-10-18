Plancorp LLC Sells 400 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 322.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 54.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 11.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.73. 737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.92. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

