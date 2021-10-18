Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,343,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,758. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $192.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

